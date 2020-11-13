PTAB Allows Broadcom To Partially Amend Decoding Patent

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has allowed Broadcom to replace four of five claims in a video decoding patent with amended claims after determining that Renesas Electronics Corp. showed the original claims were invalid as obvious. In a final written decision issued Thursday, the PTAB said one of the proposed substitute claims, claim 15, was obvious in light of an earlier patent, but that the other four passed muster. Renesas had argued that all of the amended claims were obvious, but the board found that it failed to show skilled artisans would have been motivated to combine elements of the...

