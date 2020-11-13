Wells Fargo Ex-CEO To Pay SEC $2.5M Over Sales Scandal

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:43 AM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed and settled civil charges on Friday against former Wells Fargo chairman John Stumpf stemming from his role in the banking giant's sales practices scandal. Stumpf agreed to pay a $2.5 million penalty to resolve the agency's allegations that he signed and certified statements in 2015 and 2016 that misled investors about the bank's use of a so-called cross-sell metric as a means of measuring its financial success. According to the SEC, Stumpf should have known that the metric was being inflated by "unused, unneeded, or unauthorized" accounts and services. Wells Fargo reached a $500...

