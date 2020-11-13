NJ Dentist Must Face Claims He Caused Man's Addiction

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 9:59 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Friday revived a dental patient's lawsuit alleging a dentist caused his nitrous oxide addiction by administering too much of the drug during his treatment, reasoning that the patient's claims were plausible. A two-judge Appellate Division panel reversed the dismissal of a suit accusing Dr. Ira J. Zohn and Advanced Endodontic Associates of negligently administering nitrous oxide to patient Bruce Ampolsky from 2013 to 2017 beyond what was medically necessary for any dental treatment which caused him to become addicted and suffer injuries requiring medical treatment. After a Monmouth County judge had dismissed without prejudice Ampolsky's...

