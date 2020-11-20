4 Tips For Crafting An Airtight Parental Leave Policy

Law360 (November 20, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- Balancing federal, state and local leave requirements can be daunting for even the most sophisticated employers. And with a pandemic lingering and a new presidential administration looming, that's as true now as ever. President-elect Joe Biden has expressed support for mandating paid family leave at the federal level, individual states have been implementing their own paid leave requirements and proactive employers have sweetened their policies in an effort to attract the best talent. "It makes your head spin," said Ogletree's Kelly Hughes of the slew of leave laws and options available in various states. Here, experts identify four tips for parental...

