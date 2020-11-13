Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FDA Can't Fully Ditch Challenge To Menthol Ban 'Delay'

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday kept alive the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council and the American Medical Association's lawsuit alleging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has unlawfully delayed a ban on menthol cigarettes, but trimmed claims that the FDA's lack of action was arbitrary and capricious.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore said that the Tobacco Control Act requires the FDA to not only make periodic evaluations about menthol cigarettes, but also determine whether to change the standard for tobacco products, which may include adding menthol to the flavor ban. The law also requires the FDA to create...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!