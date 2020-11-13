FDA Can't Fully Ditch Challenge To Menthol Ban 'Delay'

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday kept alive the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council and the American Medical Association's lawsuit alleging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has unlawfully delayed a ban on menthol cigarettes, but trimmed claims that the FDA's lack of action was arbitrary and capricious. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore said that the Tobacco Control Act requires the FDA to not only make periodic evaluations about menthol cigarettes, but also determine whether to change the standard for tobacco products, which may include adding menthol to the flavor ban. The law also requires the FDA to create...

