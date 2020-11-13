Office Depot Can't Revive $78M Coverage Battle With AIG Unit

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 5:28 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday affirmed that an AIG unit doesn't have to cover Office Depot Inc.'s $77.5 million settlement of a California False Claims Act suit alleging it overbilled public agencies, holding that coverage is precluded by a broad exclusion for contract-based claims. A three-judge panel of the appellate court upheld U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson's June 2019 decision absolving AIG Specialty Insurance Co. from any obligation to cover the office supply giant's costs to defend or settle whistleblower David Sherwin's underlying California False Claims Act suit. The appeals panel agreed with Judge Wilson that because the claims in...

