US Cos. Challenge Commerce Ending Duty Over Filing Error

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- Three American producers sued the U.S. Department of Commerce for revoking a more than 35-year-old anti-dumping duty on a chemical imported from China, alleging that the agency wrongly refused to forgive a minor filing error when making its decision. Trinity Manufacturing Inc., Ashta Chemicals Inc. and Niklor Chemical Co. Inc. told the U.S. Court of International Trade that Commerce incorrectly denied their request for a retroactive deadline extension after their representative on the matter inadvertently failed to file their comments in favor of keeping the duty in effect. The companies said Commerce completely ignored their explanation that their former representative had...

