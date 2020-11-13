FCC Urged To Reject Fax Broadcaster Liability Challenge

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- Akin Gump has urged the Federal Communications Commission to turn down an auto company's request to take a closer look at a September ruling that only broadcasters of junk faxes, not unknowing advertisers, are liable under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The Washington, D.C.-based firm said in a Nov. 12 filing with the FCC that it should stand behind the agency's declaratory ruling over the issue of whether "fax broadcasters" face TCPA damages. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP last year sought the ruling to clarify what it viewed as a murky issue surrounding liability under the unsolicited-call statute. The...

