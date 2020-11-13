NPC Gets Nod On $816M Ch. 11 Floor Bid With Breakup Fees

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- Bankrupt quick dining franchisee NPC International received approval Friday from a Texas judge to move forward with an $816 million stalking horse bid that includes a series of bid protections triggered by different sale events. During a hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones, debtor attorney Ray C. Schrock of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP said the baseline offer from Flynn Restaurant Group LP represented the highest and best bid currently in the market for the debtor's assets, which include hundreds of Wendy's and Pizza Hut restaurants. "This stalking horse bid really, compared to where we started, we're thrilled with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS