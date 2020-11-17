Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

U. Of Miami Zeroes In On Workers' Standing In ERISA Hearing

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- The University of Miami made its case for throwing out a proposed ERISA class action over the management of its retirement plan in a video hearing Tuesday, arguing with plan participants over whether they needed to have chosen certain disputed investment options to have standing to sue.

Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's Christopher J. Boran, who argued for the university, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis during the hearing that the plaintiffs couldn't challenge two funds specifically mentioned in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit because they didn't invest "a penny" into either of the investment options.

"The plaintiffs don't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!