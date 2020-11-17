U. Of Miami Zeroes In On Workers' Standing In ERISA Hearing

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:11 PM EST) -- The University of Miami made its case for throwing out a proposed ERISA class action over the management of its retirement plan in a video hearing Tuesday, arguing with plan participants over whether they needed to have chosen certain disputed investment options to have standing to sue. Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's Christopher J. Boran, who argued for the university, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis during the hearing that the plaintiffs couldn't challenge two funds specifically mentioned in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit because they didn't invest "a penny" into either of the investment options. "The plaintiffs don't...

