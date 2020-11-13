Protester Denied Fees Despite Prompting VA To Cancel Deal

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- The Court of Federal Claims has denied costs to EndoSoft LLC after its protest led the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to cancel a contentious software solicitation, saying in a decision released Friday that the court lacked authority to award fees without a related court ruling. Although the health care information technology company's protest over the disputed VA solicitation for a gastrointestinal electronic medical record software system was "effectively successful," there is no "judicial imprimatur" for costs and fees without a ruling on the merits, Judge Charles F. Lettow ruled in a Nov. 6 decision released Friday. "Even though EndoSoft sought...

