Manufacturer Must Face Suit Over Worker's Biometric Data

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled Thursday that medical and agricultural equipment maker Brandt Industries must face a former employee's finger scan privacy suit, allowing his claims under Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law to move forward. U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm rejected Brandt USA Ltd.'s argument that Joseph Sherman lacked standing to bring a claim under the section of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act that requires entities collecting biometric information, such as fingerprints, to develop a written, publicly available policy establishing a retention schedule and guidelines for permanently destroying the information. Sherman has adequately alleged Brandt is violating his personal privacy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS