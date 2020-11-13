High Court To Review Unions' Access To Calif. Farms

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 3:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court may limit unions' on-the-job access to agricultural workers in California after taking up two growers' challenge to a Ninth Circuit ruling that upheld a state regulation making them allow organizers onto their property. The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, as the justices begin a new term following the recent death of their colleague, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The petition by Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packing Co. asks whether forcing growers to permit organizers violates their Fifth Amendment rights against having their private property taken without compensation. A majority...

