Liberty Mutual Loses Coverage Case Against Sports Co.

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. lost its product liability suit against an equipment company on Friday after a New York federal judge ruled that the company did not owe Liberty any reimbursement regarding claims against its policyholder. U.S. District Court Judge Frederic Block said Bell Sports Inc. is not obligated to pay Liberty for a settlement and legal bills in a suit against Liberty's insured Bollinger Fitness LLC. Bollinger purchased a product line from Bell in 2012. The 2012 sale agreement between Bollinger and Bell did not mention that Bell would indemnify product liability claims involving the product line sold to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS