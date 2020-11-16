Supreme Court Turns Down Illinois Property Tax Row

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 2:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let stand a ruling by the Seventh Circuit that a group of Illinois landowners did not find a "plain, speedy and efficient" remedy in state courts for claims of overpaid property taxes. The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review a Seventh Circuit ruling, written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, saying landowners could bring a property tax dispute to a federal court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) In declining to hear petitions for a writ of certiorari filed separately on behalf of Cook County Illinois Treasurer Maria Pappas and Fritz Kaegi, the Cook County assessor, the justices kept...

