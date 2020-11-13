Investors Say Wells Fargo Loaned Billions To Risky Clients

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo has issued billions of dollars in commercial loans to clients with poor credit and a high risk of default, the result of systematically failing to follow appropriate underwriting standards and due diligence, investors told a California federal court Friday. According to the proposed class action, between October 2017 and October 2020, Wells Fargo and its executives hid that the company was issuing the risky loans by inflating the net income and future expected cash flows of its commercial clients. The bank also dragged its feet on recording securities that had "suffered impairments" and understated the reserves needed for expected...

