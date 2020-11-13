Brand Battles: James Bond Takes Aim At 'James Blond' Blog

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, the owner of the James Bond film franchise is seeking a license to kill a man's "James Blond" travel blog — plus three other cases you need to know. Blond, James Blond Danjaq LLC, the holding company that owns the intellectual property rights to the Bond film franchise, went to the board on Thursday to block an application to register "James Blond" as a trademark for an online blog "featuring advice and information on travel." The company said the application — filed in June by Justin Andrew...

