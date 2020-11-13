Feds' Expedited Deportation Defense Faces Wary DC Judge

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday appeared sympathetic to immigration advocacy groups' claim that the Trump administration's expedited removal policy should be struck down because then-acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan lacked legal authority to issue the rule. The challenge to the July 2019 rule — designed to fast-track deportation by denying unauthorized immigrants the right to removal proceedings — landed back in U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's docket after a split D.C. Circuit panel in June overturned the trial judge's order temporarily blocking the government from enforcing the policy while the case to determine the rule's permanent fate plays...

