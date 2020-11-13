Sony Hits TiVo With Patent Suit Over PlayStation Technology

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:56 PM EST) -- Sony Corp. and a pair of its subsidiaries urged a California federal judge Friday to declare that its PlayStation and other products don't infringe any patents owned by TiVo Solutions Inc. and its subsidiary Rovi Guides, in what the suit says is an attempt to resolve an ongoing licensing dispute. Sony and TiVo have a long history of patent license negotiations and agreements, Sony said in a heavily redacted version of the complaint. But in recent years, licensing discussions have fallen apart, and Sony is no longer licensed to use the patents at the center of the dispute, the company said....

