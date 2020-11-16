Trump Admin. Must Review Wyo. Oil And Gas Leases, Again

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- The Bureau of Land Management can't issue new drilling permits on federal land in Wyoming until it takes a good look at the environmental impacts of leases there, a federal judge ruled in a win for environmental groups including WildEarth Guardians. U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras on Friday found the government had failed to conduct a thorough environmental review and analysis of the greenhouse gas impacts that the leases would have consistent with the National Environmental Policy Act. The ruling marks the second time the judge has come to that conclusion in the case. The judge said that the government, after...

