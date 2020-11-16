Whirlpool Hit With Defect Suit Over Ice Buildup In Fridges

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 4:07 PM EST) -- A pair of Californians have sued Whirlpool Corp. in a proposed class action alleging the company sells refrigerators with defective control panels, causing ice to build up and cause damage to the fridges and their surroundings. In a complaint filed Friday, Kimberly Chebegia and Kristopher Spear told the Southern District of California that the alleged defect causes the control panels to fail, which, in turn, causes the defrost function in the freezer section of the refrigerators to fail. As a result, ice accumulates on the doors, which can prevent the doors from closing and water to leak, according to the complaint....

