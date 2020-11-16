KPMG Accused Of Misleading Regulator Over PE Deal

Law360, London (November 16, 2020, 4:45 PM GMT) -- Britain's accounting watchdog accused KPMG on Monday of advising a struggling mattress company even though its professional judgment was "hopelessly compromised" and of helping it mislead regulators and trustees over its pension fund. KPMG and one of its restructuring partners "brought discredit on the profession" over their conduct during the sale of Silentnight to private equity firm HIG in 2011, the Financial Reporting Council alleged at a disciplinary tribunal hearing. The Big Four audit company and its partner David Costley-Wood are accused of supporting a plan devised by HIG and some of Silentnight's managers to engineer a takeover of the business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS