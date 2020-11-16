Wachtell, Jones Day Craft Home Depot's $8B HD Supply Buy

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 11:36 AM EST) -- Hardware retail giant Home Depot, working with Wachtell, said Monday it's hammered out a deal to purchase Jones Day-advised repair products distributor HD Supply for $8 billion in cash. The Home Depot Inc. said its purchase of HD Supply Holdings Inc. will see it become the leading business in the maintenance, repair and operations, or MRO, market, as the Atlanta-based home improvement chain reclaims the business it sold to a private equity firm in 2007, according to a news release from the time. "HD Supply complements our existing MRO business with a robust product offering and value-added service capabilities, an experienced...

