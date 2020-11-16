Basquiat Purchaser Fights To Keep Fraud Case Alive In UK

Law360, London (November 16, 2020, 8:43 PM GMT) -- An art investor urged a London judge Monday not to let a New York financier escape a fraud lawsuit over the sale price for a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting. At the High Court hearing, Satfinance Investment Ltd. said a May judgment by Chief Master Matthew Marsh wrongly barred it from serving Manhattan-based Athena Art Finance Corp. out of jurisdiction with its lawsuit accusing London art dealer Inigo Philbrick of lying about the painting's price tag. That decision set aside permission granted by another judge last November to allow Satfinance to rope the foreign defendant into the English litigation seeking to claim sole...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS