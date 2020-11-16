NJ Senate Passes Bill To Decriminalize Pot, Amid Criticism

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Senate on Monday approved a bill that would decriminalize the possession of up to six ounces of marijuana, amid criticism from lawmakers over how the measure both does not provide for the expungement of convictions and includes downgrading a charge for having so-called magic mushrooms. In what supporters said would address racial disparities in marijuana arrests, the Senate passed A.B. 1897 by a 29-4 margin, less than two weeks after Garden State voters overwhelmingly approved a state constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis for adult use. Calling the legislation "long overdue," Sen. M. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, one of the bill's...

