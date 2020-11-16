Paul Hastings Scoops Up Enviro Team From Baker Botts

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP has scooped up two regulatory pros from Baker Botts for its energy and environmental practice group in San Francisco, the firm announced Monday. Chris Carr and Navi Dhillon joined the firm as partners. Carr, an experienced environmental litigator, has worked in both private practice and at the U.S. State and Interior departments. He specializes in energy, environmental and natural resources permitting, as well as environmental review and litigation. Dhillon similarly handles complex litigation and regulatory matters for clients that range from hedge funds to infrastructure, energy, natural resource and technology companies. Carr told Law360 on Monday that he and Dhillon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS