Ex-Ga. Judge Not Blocked From Bench After $15K Court Theft

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- A former Georgia state court judge who resigned after stealing $15,675 from his court's registry tied to a case he worked on while in private practice can seek and hold judicial office in the future, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled Monday, rejecting a call that he be permanently banned. Georgia justices held in a per curiam opinion that former Pike County Superior Court Judge Robert M. "Mack" Crawford doesn't deserve to be permanently barred from holding judicial office after he serves a year-long probation. Crawford was sentenced in February on a criminal theft charge, but he has returned the money he stole in late...

