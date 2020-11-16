SeaWorld Sues In Chancery To Bar Ex-Worker Stock Claims

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. has filed a lawsuit seeking to have the Delaware Chancery Court declare that 19 former employees are not eligible for certain restricted stock vesting rights under an incentive program. In a suit made public Friday, SeaWorld asserted that the former employees were excluded from changes made to a restricted stock vesting incentive program after they left the company that would have made them eligible for certain vesting rights. SeaWorld said that in connection with a stock sale in March 2017, certain employee incentive and restricted stock award agreements were amended so that "certain then-current employees and one former...

