Gulfport Energy Hits Ch. 11 With $1.25B Debt-Swap Plan

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:42 AM EST) -- Natural gas exploration and development company Gulfport Energy Corp. filed for Chapter 11 in a Texas bankruptcy court with a prepackaged plan to swap out $1.25 billion in unsecured debt for equity. Gulfport Energy filed for Chapter 11 with a prepackaged plan to swap out $1.25 billion in unsecured debt for equity. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) The Oklahoma-based company filed its bankruptcy papers late Friday with what it said was majority creditor approval for a plan to slash its more than $2.4 billion in debt as it deals with the "devastating" effects of plunging gas prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. "We expect to...

