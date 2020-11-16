Tractor Co. Beats Design Defect Appeal Over NJ Man's Death

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday affirmed a 2018 jury verdict clearing agricultural machinery company AGCO Corp. of allegations its predecessor defectively designed a tractor that flipped over and crushed its 49-year-old driver to death, rejecting a widow's claims that a judge delivered confusing and incomplete jury instructions. In a 34-page per curiam opinion, a three-judge panel concluded that the trial judge didn't err in instructing the jury on both a "reasonably safer" design defect standard as well as a "risk utility" design defect standard, which requires the jury to weigh multiple factors, despite the two concepts being easily...

