Senate Energy Panel Advances Pair Of FERC Nominees

Law360 (November 18, 2020, 4:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Wednesday greenlighted the nominations of Democrat Allison Clements and Republican Mark Christie to fill the vacant seats at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The committee sent the nominations to the Senate floor via voice vote, though five Republican senators — John Barrasso of Wyoming, Steve Daines of Montana, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Mike Lee of Utah and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi — recorded no votes on Clements' nomination. A single Democratic senator, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, recorded a no vote on Christie's nomination. Barrasso's no vote came as he announced...

