Fed. Officials Say Family Separation Suit Seeks Undue Relief

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- Current and former Trump administration officials urged an Arizona federal judge against allowing a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union over family separations at the southern border, saying that the families are pushing for unprecedented civil damages. The officials pressed U.S. District Judge John C. Hinderaker to dismiss a proposed class action seeking civil damages for families that were separated under the Trump administration's zero tolerance border enforcement policy. Courts have previously refused to allow civil damages tied to immigration enforcement, as it would implicate other branches of government's policy-making decisions, the officials said. "[T]he Supreme Court and every...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS