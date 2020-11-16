Defense Atty's Comment Won't Scuttle Arbitration Award

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court refused Monday to cancel an arbitration award in a dispute between two asphalt companies, finding that one business failed to show that the arbitrator acted with bias after the defense counsel made a purported threat. A three-judge panel denied Asphalt Paving Systems Inc.'s bid to vacate an arbitration award entered in favor of Associated Asphalt Partners LLC and Associated Asphalt Transport LLC, saying they were not convinced the arbitrator acted with partiality, and the plaintiff failed to raise concerns about the remark before the unfavorable arbitration award was handed down. The appellate court affirmed a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS