Union Can't Pursue Suit Over Federal Mediator Panel's Rules

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- A federal employees' union's challenge of a government panel's ground rules for collective bargaining negotiations with a federal housing agency was dismissed because talks concluded despite the challenge, a Washington, D.C., federal judge ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon tossed a lawsuit from the American Federation of Government Employees against the Federal Service Impasses Panel that alleged the panel's rules did not apply because the panel was too small and lacked the required number of Senate-confirmed members. The judge ruled that because the union and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development have completed their talks, the case...

