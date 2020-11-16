Ex-Deutsche Traders Say Gov't Didn't Prove Spoofing Fraud

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- Two former Deutsche Bank traders who were convicted of wire fraud have asked an Illinois federal judge for a new trial over charges that they spoofed the precious metals market, arguing prosecutors didn't present enough evidence to prove their case. Ex-traders James Vorley and Cedric Chanu argued Friday that the U.S. government's use of unsupported summary charts and an unhelpful cooperating witness during their trial failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they intended to defraud other market participants during each of the instances in which a jury found that their trades constituted wire fraud. Despite the government's failure at...

