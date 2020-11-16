Illumina Wants Calif. Court To Double $27M IP Win Over Roche

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- Illumina Inc. has urged a California federal court to top off its $26.7 million patent infringement win against Roche Molecular Systems Inc. over prenatal testing technology with another $27 million in pre- and post-verdict damages. Illumina, which had its victory against Roche affirmed by the Federal Circuit in April, on Friday said the jury trial left out a year's worth of infringing sales from which it's entitled to recoup damages. Last month, Illumina also said Roche's ongoing infringement, which the courts refused to enjoin, justifies ordering another $22.6 million. "Given that the court denied Illumina's request for an injunction to stop...

