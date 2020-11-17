Energy Firm Looks To Revive $340M Kenya Claim

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- A U.S.-Canadian energy company wants to annul a $4 million arbitral award against it and revive a claim that Kenya owes the business $340 million over an aborted geothermal energy project in the East African nation. WalAm Energy LLC, a renewable energy company headquartered in Canada, received a 30-year geothermal resources license from Kenya in 2007, but it was revoked after five years over Kenya's claims the company was not performing as expected under the deal. WalAm was given exclusive access to use steam — geothermal resources — from an area northwest of the capital city Nairobi to help fuel the country's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS