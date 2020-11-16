4th Circ. Will Fast-Track Challenge To Zetia Buyers' Class Cert.

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:43 PM EST) -- Direct buyers of Zetia got their wish granted Monday when the Fourth Circuit agreed to speed along a challenge to their class certification in a case accusing drugmakers Merck and Glenmark of blocking a generic form of the cholesterol drug from making it to market. Multidistrict litigation against the pair of drugmakers will continue to plow forward while the Fourth Circuit mulls whether U.S. District Judge Rebecca Beach Smith flubbed by certifying what the pharmaceutical companies call an "extremely small" class of drug buyers. According to the accelerated briefing schedule filed later that day, the Fourth Circuit plans to have briefing...

