6th Circ. Tells Retiree's Ex To Return Ford Pension Money

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 1:30 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel ruled Monday that a Ford Motor Co. retiree's ex-wife must return approximately $243,000 in pension overpayments she received as a result of a calculation error, backing a Michigan federal judge's decision. The three-judge panel held that the law allowed Ford's pension plan committee to order Donna Zirbel to return the extra payments, and it wasn't unfair for the committee to do so. "Zirbel claims that the recoupment is 'inequitable.' … We need not resolve the point because this repayment is hardly inequitable," the panel wrote in its opinion. "Zirbel knew that the retroactive payment was too high...

