Bernstein, Saxena Tapped To Rep FirstEnergy Investors

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 12:06 AM EST) -- Saxena White PA and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP will represent investors of Ohio utility company FirstEnergy Corporation in derivative litigation claiming the company's investors were hurt by a $60 million bribery and racketeering scheme implicating Ohio's house speaker, a federal judge in Columbus said Monday. With an assist from the law offices of John C. Camillus LLC, which will be a liaison firm in the case, the two securities class action firms will represent a pair of institutional investors, the Plaintiffs Employees Retirement System of the City of St. Louis and the Electrical Workers Pension Fund, Local 103, IBEW,...

