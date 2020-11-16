NY Doctors Beat Suit Over Brain Tumor Patient's Death

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court has tossed a suit seeking to hold four physicians liable for the death of a brain tumor patient, saying the plaintiff's medical experts offered "conclusory and speculative" opinions regarding an alleged breach of the standard of care. A five-judge Appellate Division panel for the Fourth Judicial Department on Friday unanimously reversed an Oneida County judge's denial of summary judgment in a suit alleging Drs. Walter A. Hall, John Picano, Denise Brannick and Mohammed Omar caused the death of patient Reigo Martingano. The suit filed by estate administrator James Martingano contends that Hall negligently performed a surgery...

