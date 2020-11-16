Judge Sends Investor Suit Against Vape Co. To Arbitration

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday ordered a pair of investors to arbitrate their claims that a vape company misled them regarding a franchise agreement, saying that the claims fall within the agreement's broad arbitration clause. U.S. District Judge Joan A. Lenard rejected arguments from Walter and Monica Hinton that the pair's claims against VaporFi Franchising relate only to a September 2016 development agreement, saying their claims fall within the scope of an arbitration clause in a separate franchise agreement the pair entered that same month. "Plaintiff's claims against VaporFi indisputably arise out of and are related to the franchise agreement...

