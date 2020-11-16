Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Energy Cos. Tell Justices Climate Torts Belong In Fed. Court

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- A coalition of energy giants asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to tackle a central issue in roughly 20 lawsuits seeking to put them on the hook for climate change-related infrastructure damage: Do the cases belong in state or federal court?

Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp. and other major oil companies asked the court to expand the scope of appellate review of remand orders beyond the narrow parameters the Fourth Circuit said are acceptable in a climate suit brought by the city of Baltimore. They want the justices to rule on the underlying question of jurisdiction that has been raised in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!