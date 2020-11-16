Energy Cos. Tell Justices Climate Torts Belong In Fed. Court

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:51 PM EST) -- A coalition of energy giants asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to tackle a central issue in roughly 20 lawsuits seeking to put them on the hook for climate change-related infrastructure damage: Do the cases belong in state or federal court? Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp. and other major oil companies asked the court to expand the scope of appellate review of remand orders beyond the narrow parameters the Fourth Circuit said are acceptable in a climate suit brought by the city of Baltimore. They want the justices to rule on the underlying question of jurisdiction that has been raised in...

