11th Circ. Says University Can't Arbitrate Student's Fraud Suit

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday reversed an arbitration order for a student who claims Grand Canyon University lied about how long it would take to complete a doctoral degree program, ruling that a U.S. Department of Education regulation prohibiting enforcement of predispute arbitration agreements applies in the case. The appeals court ruled that Donrich Young's breach of contract and misrepresentation claims against the for-profit Arizona university fall under the "borrower defense claims" defined in 685.300(i)(1), which prohibits enforcement of predispute arbitration agreements by universities that accept federal student loan money. GCU had argued that the regulation, promulgated in 2016, excludes both...

