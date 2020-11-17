Harriet Carter Says Its Data Collection Is Same As All Retailers

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- Online retailer Harriet Carter Gifts and software company NaviStone Inc. have urged a federal judge to let them escape shoppers' claims that they violated wiretapping laws by tracking customers' data on the Harriet Carter website, arguing a ruling for the consumers would "effectively criminalize internet commerce." In a motion for summary judgment filed Friday in Pennsylvania federal court, the software company and former mail-order staple argued that shoppers are bending the Pennsylvania Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act of 1978 past its "breaking point" and that experts on both sides agree the analytics software and cookies used on the site are...

