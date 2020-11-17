Google Wants AI Patent Suit Paused Amid PTAB Reviews

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- Google has asked a Massachusetts federal judge to pause a computing startup's patent infringement case, arguing that the court should wait for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to weigh in on the search engine giant's petitions for inter partes review. In a memorandum filed Monday, Google urged the court to stay Singular Computing's suit, pending its six petitions for review of all claims relating to Singular's three artificial intelligence-related patents at the PTAB. Because the PTAB might simplify Singular's claims, or even decide they are unpatentable, the district court case should be stayed in the meantime, Google said. "At the...

