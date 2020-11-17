Esports Insiders Point To Growing Employment Concerns

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 12:02 AM EST) -- Esports industry sources continue to view intellectual property and cybersecurity issues as top legal risks, but cyberbullying and labor and employment are increasingly emerging as areas of concern, a Foley & Lardner LLP survey released Tuesday reveals. Respondents to the latest edition of the annual esports survey conducted by the law firm and website The Esports Observer also voiced concern about the small number of game publishers controlling the industry. Overall, the 2020 survey found that intellectual property and licensing and cybersecurity issues remained the top legal concerns among industry sources, though the number identifying them as a concern dropped by more...

