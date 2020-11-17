Petco Agrees To Pay $1.3M To Settle Ex-Groomers' Wage Suit

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 3:57 PM EST) -- Petco Animal Supplies Inc. and former employees who worked as pet groomers have agreed to settle a wage and hour class action in New York federal court for $1.3 million. The former employees filed an unopposed motion on Monday for preliminary settlement approval, saying they had gone through negotiations and mediation with Petco and calculated the payouts for thousands of class members to make up for the allegedly unpaid wages. "The Gross Settlement Amount was carefully negotiated based on a detailed, individualized estimation of hours worked and wages owed to each member of the putative class based on more than five...

