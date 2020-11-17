Feds Reel In Ponzi Suspect After Underwater Escape Attempt

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- A California investment firm leader suspected of operating a $35 million Ponzi scheme couldn't outrun — or outswim — criminal charges Monday when he was arrested following a car chase that ended with his attempt to hide in a lake using a motorized "sea scooter," prosecutors said. Matthew Piercey, 44, allegedly evaded FBI agents for about an hour by driving his truck from his home in the Redding, California, area through residential neighborhoods, going off-road twice and eventually onto Interstate 5 before abandoning his vehicle at the edge of Lake Shasta in the northern part of the Golden State. Federal prosecutors said...

