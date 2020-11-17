DC Judge Considers Pausing $10B Nigeria Award Fight

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge toyed Tuesday with pausing litigation to enforce a nearly $10 billion arbitral award against Nigeria as the parties gear up for a trial in England over allegations that the underlying natural gas refinery and electricity generating project was tainted by fraud. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper said during a hearing that a stay "may be appropriate" given the seriousness of Nigeria's allegations that the project involving the engineering firm Process and Industrial Developments Ltd. had been built on a series of bribes. The judge is currently weighing whether to dismiss the case outright, based on an...

